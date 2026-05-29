Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fynx Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.33 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Fynx Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.33 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 12000.00% to Rs 2.42 crore

Net Loss of Fynx Capital reported to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12000.00% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25200.00% to Rs 5.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.420.02 12000 5.060.02 25200 OPM %-56.20-3450.00 --61.26-10100.00 - PBDT-1.90-0.70 -171 -3.84-2.05 -87 PBT-1.98-0.80 -148 -4.13-2.43 -70 NP-1.33-0.93 -43 -3.38-2.49 -36

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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