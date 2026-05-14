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G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit declines 19.91% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 3:05 PM IST
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Sales decline 37.50% to Rs 21.10 crore

Net profit of G G Automotive Gears declined 19.91% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 37.50% to Rs 21.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.48% to Rs 11.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.79% to Rs 116.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales21.1033.76 -38 116.37114.32 2 OPM %11.4717.89 -18.0815.13 - PBDT1.835.19 -65 19.1715.14 27 PBT0.694.07 -83 14.1210.78 31 NP1.732.16 -20 11.127.75 43

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

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