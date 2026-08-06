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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit declines 59.23% in the June 2026 quarter

G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit declines 59.23% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 5:53 PM IST
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Sales decline 43.38% to Rs 15.86 crore

Net profit of G G Automotive Gears declined 59.23% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 43.38% to Rs 15.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15.8628.01 -43 OPM %20.0519.14 -PBDT2.664.92 -46 PBT1.583.69 -57 NP1.062.60 -59

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

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