G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit declines 59.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 43.38% to Rs 15.86 crore

Net profit of G G Automotive Gears declined 59.23% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 43.38% to Rs 15.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.15.8628.0120.0519.142.664.921.583.691.062.60

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