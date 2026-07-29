G G Dandekar Properties reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 21.70% to Rs 0.83 croreNet loss of G G Dandekar Properties reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 21.70% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.831.06 -22 OPM %34.9456.60 -PBDT0.310.59 -47 PBT-0.31-0.08 -288 NP-0.263.85 PL
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