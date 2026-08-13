G G Engineering standalone net profit rises 138.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 67.50% to Rs 21.85 crore

Net profit of G G Engineering rose 138.73% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 67.50% to Rs 21.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.21.8567.2426.541.286.722.036.641.924.872.04

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