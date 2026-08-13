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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G G Engineering standalone net profit rises 138.73% in the June 2026 quarter

G G Engineering standalone net profit rises 138.73% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:45 AM IST
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Sales decline 67.50% to Rs 21.85 crore

Net profit of G G Engineering rose 138.73% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 67.50% to Rs 21.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.8567.24 -68 OPM %26.541.28 -PBDT6.722.03 231 PBT6.641.92 246 NP4.872.04 139

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

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