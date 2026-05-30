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G K Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 5:34 PM IST
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Sales rise 23.81% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net loss of G K Consultants reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 233.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 71.67% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.260.21 24 1.030.60 72 OPM %-196.1523.81 -12.626.67 - PBDT-0.510.05 PL 0.130.04 225 PBT-0.510.05 PL 0.130.04 225 NP-0.540.04 PL 0.100.03 233

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

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