G K Consultants reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 0.28 croreNet profit of G K Consultants remain constant at Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.280.20 40 OPM %60.7185.00 -PBDT0.170.17 0 PBT0.170.17 0 NP0.170.17 0
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