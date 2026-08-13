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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G K P Printing & Packaging reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2026 quarter

G K P Printing & Packaging reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 13.04% to Rs 7.02 crore

Net loss of G K P Printing & Packaging reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 7.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.026.21 13 OPM %-0.284.83 -PBDT00.28 -100 PBT-0.200.07 PL NP-0.200.08 PL

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:52 PM IST

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