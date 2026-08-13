G K P Printing & Packaging reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.04% to Rs 7.02 crore

Net loss of G K P Printing & Packaging reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 7.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7.026.21-0.284.8300.28-0.200.07-0.200.08

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