G M Breweries consolidated net profit declines 10.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.49% to Rs 202.33 crore

Net profit of G M Breweries declined 10.57% to Rs 54.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.49% to Rs 202.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 169.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.54% to Rs 156.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 129.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.48% to Rs 747.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 636.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.