G M Breweries consolidated net profit rises 45.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.55% to Rs 199.58 croreNet profit of G M Breweries rose 45.94% to Rs 37.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.55% to Rs 199.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 162.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales199.58162.86 23 OPM %23.2718.97 -PBDT51.9335.76 45 PBT50.4334.56 46 NP37.7425.86 46
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