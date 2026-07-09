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G M Breweries consolidated net profit rises 45.94% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 1:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 22.55% to Rs 199.58 crore

Net profit of G M Breweries rose 45.94% to Rs 37.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.55% to Rs 199.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 162.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales199.58162.86 23 OPM %23.2718.97 -PBDT51.9335.76 45 PBT50.4334.56 46 NP37.7425.86 46

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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