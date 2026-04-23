G R Infraprojects announced that it has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from NTPC for Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) implementation.

The contract pertains to the EPC Package for BESS Implementation at NTPC Thermal Power Stations (Lot-1) for the Mouda Super Thermal Power Station.

The total contract value stands at Rs 413.37 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement and construction of the BESS project, with a completion timeline of 15 months from the appointed date.

This order strengthens G R Infraprojects presence in the power and energy infrastructure segment, particularly in emerging energy storage solutions.

GR Infraprojects is engaged in the construction of infrastructure facilities on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and build, operate, and transfer (BOT) basis. The companys standalone net profit jumped 37.70% to Rs 232.15 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 168.59 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 35.91% YoY to Rs 2,039.49 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025. The scrip fell 1.91% to Rs 870.70 on the BSE. NTPC, along with its subsidiaries/associates & JVs, is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to state power utilities. Other business of the group includes providing consultancy, project management & supervision, energy trading, oil & gas exploration, and coal mining.