G R Infraprojects lost 6.38% to Rs 929.90 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 48.75% to Rs 206.97 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 403.90 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 9.88% YoY to Rs 2,500.41 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total expenses jumped 20.06% to Rs 2,290.85 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,908.07 crore in Q4 FY25. Employee benefit expenses were at Rs 147.08 crore (down 0.19% YoY), while the cost of material consumed stood at Rs 121.21 crore (up 16.34% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before exceptional items and tax tumbled 40.63% YoY to Rs 286.12 crore in the March quarter. The company reported exceptional items worth Rs 33.54 crore.