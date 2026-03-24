G R Infraprojects bags Rs 2,440 crore NHAI highway project in Bihar

G R Infraprojects said it has received a letter of award (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India for a highway project in Bihar, with a contract value of Rs 2,440.87 crore.

The project involves the construction of a four-lane greenfield section of NH-33 from Mokama (design chainage 0+000) to Munger (design chainage 82+400), spanning approximately 82.4 km.

The project will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), the company said in a regulatory filing. The construction period is 910 days from the appointed date.

The order win is expected to strengthen the companys order book and expand its footprint in eastern India.