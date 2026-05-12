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G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 48.76% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.88% to Rs 2500.41 crore

Net profit of G R Infraprojects declined 48.76% to Rs 206.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 403.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.88% to Rs 2500.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2275.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.99% to Rs 902.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1014.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.58% to Rs 8398.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7394.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2500.412275.57 10 8398.627394.70 14 OPM %14.7323.96 -19.3122.13 - PBDT332.69539.16 -38 1409.021593.43 -12 PBT286.12482.00 -41 1210.211348.85 -10 NP206.97403.90 -49 902.841014.34 -11

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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