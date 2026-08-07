G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 46.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.06% to Rs 2784.11 croreNet profit of G R Infraprojects rose 46.39% to Rs 357.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 244.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.06% to Rs 2784.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1987.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2784.111987.79 40 OPM %16.8020.03 -PBDT464.56373.45 24 PBT418.52321.13 30 NP357.29244.06 46
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