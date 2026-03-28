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G R Infraprojects successfully bids for Rs 1,453 cr NHAI project

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Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
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G R Infraprojects has emerged as L-1 bidder for National Highways Authority of India project entailing upgradation of Existing Two-Lane Carriageway to Four Lane Divided Carriageway from Ch. 208+90 (Existing Km. 535.93) in Nasarpore Village in Umarpada Taluka to Ch. 269+11 (Existing Km. 608.51) in Malotha Village in Vyara Taluka (Length 60.21 Km.) Section of NH-56 in Gujarat on HAM (Pkg-VI). The bid project cost is Rs 1,453.57 crore.

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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