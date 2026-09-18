G R Infraprojects update on Agra]Gwalior greenfield highway project

NHAI declares appointed date of 07 September 2026

G R Infraprojects has received a letter dated 18 September 2026 from National Highways Authority of India, declaring appointed date as 7th September 2026 for the project gConstruction of Agra] Gwalior Greenfield Road comprising of: A. Section]1: Development of 6 Lane of access controlled Agra]Gwalior greenfield highway, starting from design km 0+000 (near village Deori in district Agra) to design km 88+400 (near village Susera in district Gwalior) in the State of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and B. Section]2: Overlay/Strengthening, other road safety and improvement works on existing Agra] Gwalior section from 1058.00 to 1148.00 (Design chainage 13.00 to 103.00) of NH] 44 in the State of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on DBFOT pattern at BOT (Toll) Mode under NH(O) scheme.h