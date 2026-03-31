Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G R Infraprojects wins Rs 1,454-cr NHAI contract for highway upgrade in Gujarat

G R Infraprojects wins Rs 1,454-cr NHAI contract for highway upgrade in Gujarat

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Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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G R Infraprojects has secured a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a highway upgradation project valued at Rs 1,453.57 crore.

The project involves upgrading an existing two-lane carriageway into a four-lane divided highway along a 60.21 km stretch of NH-56 in Gujarat. The section runs from Nasarpore Village in Umarpada Taluka to Malotha Village in Vyara Taluka. The contract has been awarded under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) model (Package VI).

The company stated that the project is to be completed within 910 days from the appointed date.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. It also stated that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

G R Infraprojects is engaged in the construction of infrastructure facilities on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and build, operate, and transfer (BOT) basis.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 37.70% to Rs 232.15 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 168.59 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 35.91% YoY to Rs 2,039.49 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The scrip shed 0.84% to end at Rs 799.15 on the BSE.

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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