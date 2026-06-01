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G S Auto International standalone net profit rises 1885.71% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:53 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.50% to Rs 41.94 crore

Net profit of G S Auto International rose 1885.71% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.50% to Rs 41.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 139.44% to Rs 3.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 150.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 145.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales41.9438.30 10 150.43145.16 4 OPM %8.086.03 -7.567.09 - PBDT2.251.43 57 7.726.34 22 PBT1.350.39 246 3.872.40 61 NP1.390.07 1886 3.401.42 139

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

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