G-Sec yields surge to 2.5-year high on crude spike; rupee nears 96/$

Government bond yields surged to a two-and-a-half-year high on Monday, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising 6 basis points to 7.19 per cent, as elevated crude oil prices and a weaker rupee added to pressure on the bond market, dealers said.

The yield on the five-year bond rose by 6 basis points to settle at 6.88 per cent.

The yield on the 10-year bond is at its highest level since April 30, 2024. It has risen 52 basis points since the start of the West Asia conflict in late February. The yield on the five-year bond has hardened by 60 basis points since the onset of the US-Iran war.

Market participants said that the bond market opened weak as the borrowing calendar for H2FY27 was seen as heavy on longer tenures, but the sell-off intensified after the 10-year yield breached the 7.14 per cent-7.15 per cent levels, triggering stop-losses. The rise in crude oil prices, which gained around $3 during the day, added to the pressure. “The bond market actually opened a bit weak because the calendar was heavy on the duration side. The market was expecting some supply, but the entire supply was not expected to be on the longer duration side. Ultimately, it came down to the 10-year as well. When the 10-year was around 7.14 per cent, crude also increased by around $3 during the day. Stop losses were triggered at 7.14-7.15 per cent levels, and we saw further sell-off in the market,” said a dealer at a primary dealership.

The market is now expecting the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond to inch up to 7.25 per cent before the monetary policy review next week. A section of the market is anticipating the first hike of the current cycle. The rupee also weakened to 95.99 per dollar from 95.82 per dollar on Friday. Brent crude was trading at around $107 a barrel as the US-Iran impasse continued to keep concerns over oil supplies elevated. The rupee has depreciated 6.37 per cent so far during the current calendar year and 5.22 per cent since the start of the Iran war. The rise in yields came despite strong demand at the Reserve Bank of India’s final ₹25,000 crore open market operation (OMO) sale. The auction received bids worth ₹67,655 crore, or about 2.7 times the notified amount, with the central bank accepting the entire ₹25,000 crore.