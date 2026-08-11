G-Tec Janix Education consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.36% to Rs 2.25 crore

Net profit of G-Tec Janix Education rose 100.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.36% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.252.5114.677.170.320.190.300.150.300.15

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