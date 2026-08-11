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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G-Tec Janix Education consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

G-Tec Janix Education consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:56 PM IST
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Sales decline 10.36% to Rs 2.25 crore

Net profit of G-Tec Janix Education rose 100.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.36% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.252.51 -10 OPM %14.677.17 -PBDT0.320.19 68 PBT0.300.15 100 NP0.300.15 100

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

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