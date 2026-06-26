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G V Films reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 74.50% to Rs 0.51 crore

Net loss of G V Films reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 74.50% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 2.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.512.00 -75 2.262.00 13 OPM %47.0691.50 -45.581.50 - PBDT-0.041.25 PL 0.06-0.92 LP PBT-0.071.28 PL -0.08-1.15 93 NP-0.040.63 PL -0.32-1.80 82

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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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