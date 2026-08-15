G V Films reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 98.75% to Rs 1.59 croreNet Loss of G V Films reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 98.75% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.590.80 99 OPM %-1.8941.25 -PBDT-0.160.16 PL PBT-0.190.12 PL NP-0.53-0.22 -141
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