G V Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 98.75% to Rs 1.59 crore

Net loss of G V Films reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 98.75% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.590.801.2646.25-0.110.20-0.110.19-0.110.19

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