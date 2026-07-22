Gabriel India consolidated net profit rises 1.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.50% to Rs 1425.68 croreNet profit of Gabriel India rose 1.99% to Rs 107.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 105.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.50% to Rs 1425.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1234.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1425.681234.36 15 OPM %8.719.58 -PBDT165.56156.43 6 PBT133.26125.78 6 NP107.35105.26 2
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