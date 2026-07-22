Gabriel India consolidated net profit rises 1.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.50% to Rs 1425.68 crore

Net profit of Gabriel India rose 1.99% to Rs 107.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 105.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.50% to Rs 1425.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1234.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1425.681234.368.719.58165.56156.43133.26125.78107.35105.26

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