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Gabriel India consolidated net profit rises 3.33% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 12.71% to Rs 1209.59 crore

Net profit of Gabriel India rose 3.33% to Rs 66.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 1209.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1073.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.93% to Rs 252.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 244.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.85% to Rs 4666.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4063.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1209.591073.15 13 4666.934063.38 15 OPM %9.3310.13 -9.389.59 - PBDT116.82111.15 5 450.02405.45 11 PBT92.2487.41 6 349.91324.16 8 NP66.5064.36 3 252.16244.98 3

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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