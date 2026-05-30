GACM Technologies consolidated net profit declines 5.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.97% to Rs 6.00 crore

Net profit of GACM Technologies declined 5.14% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.97% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 108.74% to Rs 8.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.10% to Rs 21.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.