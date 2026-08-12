GACM Technologies consolidated net profit declines 53.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 32.84% to Rs 4.50 croreNet profit of GACM Technologies declined 53.09% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 32.84% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.506.70 -33 OPM %67.7857.61 -PBDT3.304.08 -19 PBT1.533.32 -54 NP1.523.24 -53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content