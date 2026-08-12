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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GACM Technologies consolidated net profit declines 53.09% in the June 2026 quarter

GACM Technologies consolidated net profit declines 53.09% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
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Sales decline 32.84% to Rs 4.50 crore

Net profit of GACM Technologies declined 53.09% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 32.84% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.506.70 -33 OPM %67.7857.61 -PBDT3.304.08 -19 PBT1.533.32 -54 NP1.523.24 -53

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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