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Gagan Gases standalone net profit rises 18.18% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:36 AM IST
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Sales rise 72.38% to Rs 1.81 crore

Net profit of Gagan Gases rose 18.18% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 72.38% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.15% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.98% to Rs 6.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.811.05 72 6.035.69 6 OPM %8.8411.43 -3.656.15 - PBDT0.190.20 -5 0.250.43 -42 PBT0.180.18 0 0.190.36 -47 NP0.130.11 18 0.140.27 -48

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

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