GAIL India appoints Satish Kumar Sinha as Director (Finance)

GAIL (India) announced that it has received a communication from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas nominating Satish Kumar Sinha, Executive Director of the company as Director (Finance).

According to the company, the appointment will be effective from the date he assumes charge of the post on or after July 1, 2026. His tenure will continue till his superannuation on May 31, 2029, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The nomination was conveyed via a letter dated June 22, 2026, issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India.

GAIL said it is undertaking necessary steps to complete the appointment formalities and will make requisite disclosures in due course.