GAIL (India) board OKs $64 mln funding for US arm; delays pipeline projects

GAIL (India) said that its board has approved a capital investment through equity in its wholly owned subsidiary, GAIL Global (USA)(GGUI), aimed at reducing the subsidiary's loan obligation.

The company will infuse up to $64 million in GGUI in one or more tranches, primarily to reduce outstanding debt related to its shale assets in the Eagle Ford Basin in Texas, US.

GAIL Global USA Inc. (GGUI) has 20% ownership in Shale Assets in Eagle Ford basin, Texas, USA. Currently the wells in these assets are under production. The subsidiary reported a turnover of $7.6 million in calendar year 2025.

Following the investment, GAIL will continue to hold 100% ownership in the US subsidiary.

Separately, the company has extended the deadline for the MumbaiNagpurJharsuguda pipeline project to 30 June 2026 from the earlier target of 1 March 2026. It has also revised the completion date of the JagdishpurHaldiaBokaroDhamra pipeline project to September 2026 from March 2026. Additionally, the company has delayed the completion of the DhamraHaldia pipeline project to September 2026 from the earlier March 2026 timeline. GAIL (lndia) is the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company in the country. It has a diversified business portfolio and has interests in the sourcing and trading of natural gas, production of LPG, liquid hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, transmission of natural gas and LPG through pipelines, etc.