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GAIL (India) consolidated net profit declines 40.41% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales decline 2.37% to Rs 35576.55 crore

Net profit of GAIL (India) declined 40.41% to Rs 1484.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2491.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.37% to Rs 35576.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36440.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.10% to Rs 7582.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12449.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.21% to Rs 141597.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 141901.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales35576.5536440.29 -2 141597.72141901.69 0 OPM %4.099.68 -8.1310.87 - PBDT2439.934025.71 -39 13560.3117454.71 -22 PBT1966.373240.00 -39 9725.2213655.48 -29 NP1484.722491.76 -40 7582.4712449.80 -39

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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