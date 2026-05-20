GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 154.84, down 0.82% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 18.78% in last one year as compared to a 4.95% slide in NIFTY and a 12.19% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 154.84, down 0.82% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 23585.3. The Sensex is at 75057.49, down 0.19%.GAIL (India) Ltd has lost around 3.69% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39569.1, up 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 86.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 97.39 lakh shares in last one month.