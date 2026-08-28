GAIL (India) Ltd has lost 1.94% over last one month compared to 0.37% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.68% drop in the SENSEX

GAIL (India) Ltd fell 0.84% today to trade at Rs 171.8. The BSE Oil & Gas index is down 0.1% to quote at 26024.49. The index is down 0.37 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd decreased 0.76% and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 0.72% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 1.12 % over last one year compared to the 3.69% fall in benchmark SENSEX.