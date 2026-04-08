Gail (India) spurts after inking long-term charter party agreement with Alpha Gas

Gail (India) jumped 5.71% to Rs 153.55 after the company said that it has entered into a long-term charter party agreement with Alpha Gas, a leading Greek shipping major, for the LNG carrier "Energy Fidelity."

The charter party agreement was executed between GAIL and Pantheon Maritime Services, a Singapore based affiliate of Alpha Gas.

The LNG carrier Energy Fidelity, with a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic meters, is equipped with two-stroke propulsion system, complemented by advanced air lubrication technology and shaft generators, collectively enhancing fuel efficiency and significantly reducing emissions.

GAIL (lndia) is the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company in the country. It has a diversified business portfolio and has interests in the sourcing and trading of natural gas, production of LPG, liquid hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, transmission of natural gas and LPG through pipelines, etc.