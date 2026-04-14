Gail (India) to set up 600 MW solar project in Uttar Pradesh

Gail (India) said that its board has approved the setting-up of a greenfield 600 MW solar project in Uttar Pradesh.

The companys current solar capacity is approximately 29 MW.

The aforementioned 600 MW solar project would also host a 550 MWh co-located battery energy storage system (BESS).

The project would be completed within a period of 15 months and the total cost of the same would be Rs 3,294.86 crore. The project would be funded via a mix of debt and equity.

GAIL (lndia) is the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company in the country. It has a diversified business portfolio and has interests in the sourcing and trading of natural gas, production of LPG, liquid hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, transmission of natural gas and LPG through pipelines, etc.