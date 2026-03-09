GAIL inks MoU with RailTel Corp for digital infrastructure collaboration

GAIL (India) said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with RailTel Corporation of India to collaborate in key areas of digital infrastructure development in the country.

Speaking on the development, Deepak Gupta, chairman and managing director (MD), GAIL, said, This partnership is fully in sync with our vision to integrate energy and digital infrastructure, leveraging the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI), all of which are pivotal to Indias development journey.

Sanjai Kumar, chairman and managing director (MD), RailTel stated, RailTel is committed to strengthening Indias digital backbone through robust and secure communication infrastructure. Our collaboration with GAIL will enable both organisations to combine their strengths in network infrastructure and technological capabilities to accelerate the expansion of reliable digital connectivity across the country.

GAIL (lndia) is the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company in the country. It has a diversified business portfolio and has interests in the sourcing and trading of natural gas, production of LPG, liquid hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, transmission of natural gas and LPG through pipelines, etc. The company reported 19.5% drop in standalone net profit to Rs 1602.57 crore on a 2.5% fall in gross sales to Rs 34,075.81 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25. The scrip declined 5.37% to Rs 147.25 on the BSE. RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways. The companys standalone net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 18.99% YoY to Rs 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26. The scrip tanked 3.64% to Rs 280.50 on the BSE.