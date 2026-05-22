Gail (India) reported 38.40% drop in standalone net profit to Rs 1,262.18 crore on a 2.54% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 34,797.03 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 1,577.08 crore in fourth quarter of FY26, down 41.61% YoY.

On a consolidated basis, net profit declined 40.9% to Rs 1,481.46 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 2,505.61 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue from operations fell 2.3% YoY to Rs 35,705.49 crore, while consolidated PBT dropped 39.3% to Rs 1,966.37 crore.

Among business segments, revenue from natural gas marketing rose 11.7% YoY to Rs 2,904.36 crore, while the city gas distribution segment posted a 17.7% increase to Rs 1,966.81 crore. Revenue from the LPG and liquid hydrocarbons segment, however, declined 7.6% YoY to Rs 1,064.29 crore during the quarter.

Quarterly performance in Q4 FY26 was lower on a sequential basis across key business segments. Gas transmission volume declined to 118.99 MMSCMD from 125.45 MMSCMD in Q3 FY26, while gas marketing volume fell to 101.88 MMSCMD against 103.98 MMSCMD. LHC sales stood at 195 TMT compared with 200 TMT in the preceding quarter. Polymer sales dropped to 180 TMT from 218 TMT, while LPG transmission declined to 1,114 TMT versus 1,188 TMT in Q3 FY26. Capital expenditure during FY26 stood at Rs 9,594 crore, largely directed towards pipeline infrastructure, petrochemical projects, operational capex, and equity contributions to joint ventures and subsidiaries, in line with the companys long-term growth strategy.

Deepak Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL (India), said, the year was marked by a challenging & complex global backdrop, beginning with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and evolving geopolitical developments including the onset of the West Asian crisis towards the later part of the year. Despite these headwinds, supported by timely policy interventions by the Government, GAIL delivered a resilient operational and financial performance. Our teams remained focused on ensuring operational continuity, cost discipline, and supply reliability, enabling the company to effectively navigate a volatile market environment. During the year, we added approximately 2,000 km of pipeline network and achieved the highest-ever LPG transmission of 4.6 MMTPA. Further, GAIL is doubling the capacity of Jamnagar-Loni LPG pipeline to 6.5 MMTPA. As we advance towards our Strategy 2030 and net-zero commitments, the Company continues to invest in future-ready growth avenues. Shri Gupta further highlighted that the Board has accorded investment approval for key renewable energy projects, including 700 MW of solar and 178 MW of wind capacity, 6 CBG plants with total capacity of around 95 TPD, reinforcing GAILs commitment to energy transition, sustainability and long-term value creation.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 5 per share already declared, taking the total dividend payout ratio for the year to 51.90%. GAIL (lndia) is the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company in the country. It has a diversified business portfolio and has interests in the sourcing and trading of natural gas, production of LPG, liquid hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, transmission of natural gas and LPG through pipelines, etc. Shares of Gail (India) rose 0.69% to Rs 183.70 on the BSE.