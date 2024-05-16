GAIL records multi-fold jump in Q4 PAT to Rs 2,469 cr

GAIL (India) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,468.71 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 634.18 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations fell 1.3% year on year (YoY) to Rs 32,833.24 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged to Rs 3,099.27 crore in March 2024 quarter from Rs 688.90 crore recorded in corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The companys revenue from transmission services segment was at Rs 2,851.71 crore (up 56.32% YoY), petrochemicals division was at Rs 2,256.31 crore (up 65.97% YoY) and city gas segment stood at Rs 3,090.17 crore (up 12.95% YoY) during the quarter.

On the other hand, revenue from natural gas marketing segment was at Rs 31,523.79 crore (down 7.55% YoY) and income from LPG and liquid hydrocarbons division came in at Rs 1,425.90 crore (up 4.40% YoY) during the period under review.

GAIL (India) is the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company in India. The Company has a diversified business portfolio and has interests in the sourcing and trading of natural gas, production of LPG, Liquid hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, transmission of natural gas and LPG through pipelines, etc. GAIL has also participating interest in India and overseas in Oil and Gas Blocks. The Government of India holds 51.90% in the paid-up equity capital of the company as on 31 March 2024.

The scrip shed 2.61% to close at Rs 195.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News