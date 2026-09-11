Gaja Alternative Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 35.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 49.15% to Rs 15.64 crore

Net profit of Gaja Alternative Asset Management rose 35.66% to Rs 26.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 49.15% to Rs 15.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.15.6430.76-13.1746.0032.8224.2531.9323.7926.8219.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News