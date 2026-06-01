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Gajanan Securities Services consolidated net profit declines 20.83% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:34 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs -0.04 crore

Net profit of Gajanan Securities Services declined 20.83% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales-0.040 0 0.020.03 -33 OPM %375.000 --1350.00-500.00 - PBDT0.200.10 100 0.880.10 780 PBT0.200.10 100 0.880.10 780 NP0.190.24 -21 0.690.23 200

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

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