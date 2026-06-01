Gajanan Securities Services consolidated net profit declines 20.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.04 crore

Net profit of Gajanan Securities Services declined 20.83% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.