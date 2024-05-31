Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gajanan Securities Services consolidated net profit rises 6800.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Gajanan Securities Services consolidated net profit rises 6800.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of Gajanan Securities Services rose 6800.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 84.91% to Rs 0.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2200.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.02-0.05 LP 0.230.01 2200 OPM %450.00140.00 -104.35-1100.00 - PBDT0.09-0.07 LP 0.24-0.11 LP PBT0.09-0.07 LP 0.24-0.11 LP NP0.690.01 6800 0.980.53 85

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

