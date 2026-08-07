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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gala Precision Engineering standalone net profit rises 24.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Gala Precision Engineering standalone net profit rises 24.77% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 19.50% to Rs 75.38 crore

Net profit of Gala Precision Engineering rose 24.77% to Rs 8.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.50% to Rs 75.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales75.3863.08 19 OPM %16.0815.25 -PBDT12.8110.40 23 PBT9.648.24 17 NP8.216.58 25

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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