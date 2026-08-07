Gala Precision Engineering standalone net profit rises 24.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.50% to Rs 75.38 crore

Net profit of Gala Precision Engineering rose 24.77% to Rs 8.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.50% to Rs 75.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.75.3863.0816.0815.2512.8110.409.648.248.216.58

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