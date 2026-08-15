Galactico Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.19% to Rs 8.05 croreNet profit of Galactico Corporate Services rose 100.00% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.19% to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.056.43 25 OPM %9.1910.73 -PBDT1.850.98 89 PBT1.520.71 114 NP1.100.55 100
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