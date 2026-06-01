Galactico Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 7.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 37.92% to Rs 5.37 crore

Net profit of Galactico Corporate Services rose 7.50% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 37.92% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.05% to Rs 1.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.35% to Rs 23.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.