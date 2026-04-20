Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd, Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd, Peninsula Land Ltd and Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 April 2026.

Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd, Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd, Peninsula Land Ltd and Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 April 2026.

Galactico Corporate Services Ltd tumbled 13.54% to Rs 1.98 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd lost 7.59% to Rs 61.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3114 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2944 shares in the past one month. Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd crashed 7.20% to Rs 442. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 498 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67 shares in the past one month. Peninsula Land Ltd corrected 6.76% to Rs 20.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 65069 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54757 shares in the past one month.