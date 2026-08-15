Galada Finance standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.40% to Rs 0.76 croreNet profit of Galada Finance rose 150.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.40% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.760.53 43 OPM %60.5360.38 -PBDT0.150.09 67 PBT0.120.05 140 NP0.100.04 150
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