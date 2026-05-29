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Galada Finance standalone net profit rises 46.67% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 40.74% to Rs 0.76 crore

Net profit of Galada Finance rose 46.67% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.74% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.00% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.58% to Rs 2.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.760.54 41 2.601.65 58 OPM %82.8968.52 -67.3163.03 - PBDT0.290.22 32 0.690.51 35 PBT0.250.17 47 0.520.30 73 NP0.220.15 47 0.440.25 76

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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