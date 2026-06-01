Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Galaxy Agrico Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Galaxy Agrico Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:05 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net loss of Galaxy Agrico Exports reported to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4662.50% to Rs 3.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.02% to Rs 2.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales00.88 -100 2.623.59 -27 OPM %0-13.64 --41.983.62 - PBDT-0.220.07 PL -0.890.34 PL PBT-0.240 0 -1.090.04 PL NP-1.170.02 PL 3.810.08 4663

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

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