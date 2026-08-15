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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Galaxy Agrico Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Galaxy Agrico Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:54 AM IST
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Sales rise 295.51% to Rs 3.52 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Agrico Exports reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 295.51% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.520.89 296 OPM %8.24-13.48 -PBDT0.68-0.08 LP PBT0.68-0.14 LP NP0.50-0.12 LP

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

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